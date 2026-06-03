Sakinaka Police Bust MD Manufacturing Unit In Gujarat's Narmada District, Seize 20 kg Of Mephedrone Worth ₹74.46 Crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have busted a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Gujarat’s Narmada district and seized 20.141 kg of MD worth Rs74.46 crore, along with chemicals and equipment allegedly used for manufacturing the drug.

101 grams of MD seized from her on May 21

The case began with the arrest of a 26-year-old woman cab driver associated with app-based aggregators. The accused, identified as Muskan Sameer Khan, a resident of Sakinaka, Andheri East, was arrested on May 21 after police received information that she was allegedly involved in supplying MD. The police seized 101 grams of mephedrone allegedly meant for sale from her.

During interrogation, the police learnt about Wajhul Kamar Abul Wafa Chaudhary, alias Pappu, 56, a resident of Mumbra. According to investigators, Muskan had come in contact with Wajhul at a pub in 2023. He allegedly asked her to supply drugs, believing that a woman cab driver would attract less suspicion from law enforcement agencies, and promised to pay her well.

Woman came in contact with him at a pub in 2023

The police arrested Wajhul on May 26 from Shilphata in Thane district. During questioning, he allegedly revealed that he was operating a drug manufacturing unit from a rented house at Varkhad village in Gujarat’s Narmada district. Acting on the information, the police raided the premises and dismantled the factory.

Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Wajhul is a history-sheeter and an expert in manufacturing mephedrone. He said Wajhul had been involved in the production and supply of the drug for several years and had developed a supply network. Wajhul was lodged in Moradabad Jail from 2001 to 2011 and in Thane Jail from 2017 to 2023 in drug-related cases. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had also acted against him earlier.

Revealed drug unit at rented house in Gujarat's Varkhad village

Police said Wajhul learnt to manufacture MD from a Dongri-based accused he called “Chacha”. Investigators said he was manufacturing “Ice” mephedrone, considered purer than regular mephedrone. Nalawade said the FSL report confirmed mephedrone manufacturing.

The operation was carried out by Police Inspector Deepak Girme, Assistant Police Inspector Dayanand Vanave and API Pankaj Pardeshi under DCP Nalawade’s guidance.

Seizure

MD: 20.141 kg

Value: Rs74.46 crore

Initial recovery from woman cab driver: 101 grams of MD

Factory location: Rented house at Varkhad village, Narmada district, Gujarat

Other seizure: Chemicals and equipment allegedly used for manufacturing MD

Drug type: “Ice” mephedrone, considered purer than regular mephedrone

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/