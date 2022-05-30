Saki Naka rape and murder case: Fingerprint found on tempo tied accused to crime, says police

Photo: Representative Image

A single fingerprint found on the tailgate of a tempo turned out to be a clinching piece of evidence in the Saki Naka rape and murder case, in which 45-year-old Mohan Chauhan was convicted on Monday.

The horrific crime was committed on September 10, 2021, when Chauhan dragged the 32-year-old victim into the back of a tempo parked outside a cardboard manufacturing unit on the Khairani Road in Saki Naka and sexually assaulted her. He forced himself on her and also inflicted serious injuries on her private parts, after which he abandoned the victim in the tempo and fled the scene.

A watchman at the unit, who had heard her cries, called the police and the victim was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where she died during treatment after battling death for 24 hours.

While conducting inquiries at the scene of the crime, a team from the Mumbai Fingerprints Bureau was called to conduct a sweep of the tempo. The team went over every inch of the tempo till they finally found one fingerprint on the tailgate of the tempo.

“The fingerprint tied Chauhan to the crime beyond any doubt. If we had found something belonging to him or even his blood or DNA sample, he would have had scope to claim that it had been planted. A fingerprint is the only evidence which confirms the presence of the accused at the scene of the crime and, in this case, it also proved that he was in the immediate vicinity of the victim when she was assaulted, making it an irrefutable piece of evidence,” said police inspector Vijay Bhilare, Fingerprints Bureau.

The fingerprint was supplemented by a lot of other evidence, including Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage which showed him leaving the spot after the offence.

“We had scanned footage of several cameras during the investigation and obtained stills that had captured his face. Using these, we made inquiries among our informants and identified him, after which he was arrested,” said assistant commissioner of police Jyotsna Rasam, who is the investigating officer of the case.

The then Mumbai Police commissioner had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, headed by Rasam. The SIT arrested Chauhan within 24 hours of the crime being reported to the police and went on to file a 346-page charge sheet against Chauhan. The charge sheet included statements from 77 witnesses, along with medical, forensic and technical evidence.

The police, in their charge sheet, had stated that Chauhan and the victim were known to each other and that he was pressuring her to marry him. However, the victim consistently refused and ultimately stopped taking his calls, which infuriated him.

On the day of the offence, he spotted her walking on the Khairani Road and accosted her, after which he committed the crime.