Saki Naka hookah parlour raided, 9 booked for violations

The Saki Naka Police have arrested nine people in a raid on hookah parlour for allegedly violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Andheri late night on Monday. The raid was conducted based on a tip off in the Jari-Mari area. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police had received a tip-off about a party like assembly in the Cloud Hookah Parlour located at the 90 feet road near Saki Naka in Andheri (E), acting on the tip-off; a raid was conducted in the premises. Upon interception, police found six customers and three staffers in the premises, who were found puffing hookah.

Accordingly, these nine people were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown and disobeying the order issued by public servant (section 188), malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases (section 270), along with other sections of the Epidemic Act. Police officials said that those arrested were later allowed to go after being served notices and further probe is underway.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, Oshiwara police had booked at least 97 people after they were found partying at a hookah parlour. Acting on a tip-off a team from Oshiwara police station raided a hookah parlour, Bombay Brute (Mughal Sheesha) located on Link Road, where a police team found men and women dancing, drinking and puffing hookah. Since any type of gathering was prohibited in the city amidst the pandemic and night curfew was in place the police team stopped the party.