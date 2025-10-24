Sajag Nagrik Manch Urges Transfer Of Navi Mumbai Hills To Forest Department For Protection

Sajag Nagrik Manch |

The Sajag Nagrik Manch, a Navi Mumbai-based environmental forum, has called for the long-term protection and conservation of the city’s hill ecosystems by transferring their ownership to the Forest Department.

Preservation of Hill Ecosystems Crucial for City

In a detailed memorandum submitted to authorities, the forum emphasized that preserving these hill ecosystems is vital for maintaining the city’s environmental balance, biodiversity, and sustainable growth. The group expressed concern over rampant tree cutting, land leveling, illegal constructions, and unauthorized plot sales, all of which threaten the region’s ecological stability.

“Saving Navi Mumbai’s environment means securing the city’s future. Development should not come at the cost of destroying our natural heritage. The only sustainable way forward is to transfer the ownership of Navi Mumbai’s wetlands, mangroves, and all hills — Belapur, Parsik, and Kharghar — from CIDCO and NMMC to the Forest Department,” said Kapil Kulkarni, Environmental Activist and Member, Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Memorandum Forwarded to Key Authorities

Copies of the representation have also been forwarded to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, State Forest Minister, Principal Secretary (Forests), CIDCO, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Citing the Lotus Lake incident near Seawoods–Nerul, Sajag Nagrik Manch criticized CIDCO’s approach toward environmental conservation. The forum noted that CIDCO had previously attempted to reclaim the natural lake area for development but was forced to halt work following protests by environmentalists.

“Despite this, CIDCO has reportedly put up a board claiming ownership of the area as Plot No. 2, signaling possible future development,” a member said. “This action reflects CIDCO’s alarming insensitivity towards the environment. Calling a naturally existing lake a ‘plot’ is a stark example of anti-environmental governance and ecological neglect.”

Hill Protection Should Mirror Mangrove Safeguards

The forum also drew attention to a Bombay High Court directive mandating that all mangrove areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region be fenced and handed over to the Forest Department. It demanded that Navi Mumbai’s hills receive similar protection to prevent encroachment and unregulated development, urging District Collectors to act swiftly under judicial principles.