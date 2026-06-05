Sajag Nagrik Manch Urges NMMC To Operationalise Area Sabhas For Continuous Citizen Engagement In Democracy | File Photo

Stressing that democracy must be a continuous process of public engagement rather than being limited to periodic elections, Sajag Nagrik Manch has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to immediately operationalise Area Sabhas across the city and create structured platforms for citizen participation in local governance.

Formal Representation

In a detailed representation addressed to Mayor Sujata Patil, the citizens' forum emphasized that meaningful public participation is essential for strengthening democracy, improving accountability, and ensuring responsive urban governance.

The memorandum highlighted that while Gram Sabhas have long served as an effective mechanism for citizen participation in rural areas, urban residents continue to have limited opportunities to directly engage with municipal authorities despite clear legal provisions under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act.

Existing Framework

According to the forum, Sections 29B to 29E of the Act provide a comprehensive framework for the constitution and functioning of Area Sabhas, including citizen participation, appointment of Area Sabha Secretaries, and deliberation on local civic issues. However, the forum noted that Area Sabhas have not been conducted regularly in Navi Mumbai for several years.

The organisation further pointed out that even during the five-year period of administrative rule, when the municipal corporation functioned without elected representatives, this mechanism was not effectively utilised to maintain communication between citizens and civic authorities. With elected representatives now back in office, residents expect the revival of this important democratic platform, the memorandum stated.

Key Demands Listed

Among the key demands raised by the forum are the regular conduct of Area Sabhas in all municipal wards, publication of an annual ward-wise meeting calendar, mandatory quarterly meetings, participation of senior civic officials from relevant departments, and public disclosure of meeting minutes, resolutions and follow-up action reports.

The forum has also sought the mandatory presentation of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on issues raised during previous meetings and requested the civic administration to announce a detailed implementation roadmap for Area Sabhas within one month.

Elections Not Enough

Sajag Nagrik Manch argued that elections alone cannot fulfil the broader objectives of democracy and that continuous citizen engagement, civic dialogue, and participatory decision-making are equally important for ensuring transparency and accountability in public institutions.

"Area Sabhas are not merely a statutory requirement but a vital democratic bridge connecting citizens, elected representatives and the municipal administration. Their effective implementation can significantly improve civic service delivery and ensure that development priorities genuinely reflect public needs," the memorandum stated.

Commenting on the issue, Sandeep Thakur, Administrative and Legal Advisor of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, "When the entire municipal administration is sustained by taxes paid by citizens, denying those very citizens a meaningful role in governance undermines the spirit of the Constitution. Democracy without public participation becomes periodic rather than participatory. Area Sabhas are essential to transform citizens from passive voters into active stakeholders in local governance and to make democracy truly responsive to the people it serves."

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