Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Moves Court To Plead Guilty, Seeks Leniency In Sentencing

Shariful Fakir has sought permission to plead guilty to the charges arising from the alleged attack on Saif Ali Khan | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national booked for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has moved an application expressing his intention to plead guilty to all the offences he is charged with. The court recently framed charges against him to commence the trial.

Guilty Plea Application

Fakir has moved an application from prison and sent it to the court expressing his desire to plead guilty. His lawyer, however, said that he wants to plead guilty for leniency in sentencing. After the receipt of the application, the court has asked the prosecution to submit its reply on his plea.

Charges Framed Against Fakir

The application from Fakir comes at a time when the court, on August 14, framed charges against him after he pleaded not guilty to the offences. He has been charged with dacoity, house trespass, illegally entering India and staying in the country under a fictitious identity. After the charges were framed, Fakir alleged that he had not been provided the chargesheet and related documents. The court directed the prosecution to supply him with all relevant documents and records.

Prosecution Case

As per the prosecution case, Fakir entered Khan’s home on the 12th floor of a Bandra building through the bathroom on Jan 16 last year. The police claim he climbed the building and entered the residence without knowing it belonged to the actor, before demanding money and holding the family at knifepoint.

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According to a complaint lodged by a staff nurse at the residence, Fakir first entered the bedroom of Khan’s son Jehangir, where the nurse stopped him. He allegedly attacked her and demanded Rs 1 crore. When Khan woke up and intervened, Fakir allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days. Fakir allegedly escaped during the scuffle and was arrested on Jan 19 last year.

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