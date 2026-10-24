Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Court Rejects Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea, Trial Begins | FPJ Web team

Mumbai: In the case of the attack on Saif Ali Khan, the sessions court has rejected the guilty plea of accused Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, and proceeded with the trial. The court on Friday began recording witness testimonies, with the prosecution examining its first witness.

Nanny Identifies Knife Allegedly Used In Attack

The prosecution examined Eliyama Philip, a nanny employed at Khan’s residence, who had lodged the complaint against Fakir.

Philip was shown a knife seized by the police, which investigators claim was used in the attack. She identified it as the same weapon allegedly used during the incident.

Philip Is Key Prosecution Witness

Philip is a key prosecution witness as she is also an eyewitness. Meanwhile, Fakir has been provided a lawyer through legal aid.