Sai Sevak Palkhi Affected by Gas Shortage; Devotees Resort to Traditional Cooking Methods |

Bhiwandi: The ongoing gas shortage has started affecting large-scale religious gatherings, with Mumbai’s renowned Sai Sevak Palkhi facing significant challenges in managing food arrangements for thousands of devotees. Nearly 7,000 Sai devotees participate in the palkhi daily, walking long distances as part of their spiritual journey towards Shirdi.

Providing meals on such a large scale has become increasingly difficult due to the non-availability of LPG cylinders.

As a result, organizers have been compelled to switch to traditional wood-fired stoves for cooking. This shift has led to delays, as preparing food on firewood takes considerably more time compared to gas-based cooking. Consequently, devotees are not receiving meals on schedule, adding to the hardship during the physically demanding journey.

Despite these challenges, the organizers continue to uphold the spirit of service (selfless service). Meals are being prepared and distributed, even if delayed, ensuring that no devotee is left hungry.

The enthusiasm of devotees remains high with continuous chants of Sai Baba’s name energizing the atmosphere and keeping the pilgrimage spirit alive.

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The Sai Sevak Palkhi, which began in 1981 from Dadar, holds a place of great respect among traditional palkhi processions in Maharashtra. For over 46 years, it has continued uninterrupted, with thousands of devotees participating annually and walking together in devotion.

This year, however, the palkhi has been impacted by a broader gas supply crisis, believed to be linked to tensions in Gulf countries. The shortage has affected both domestic and commercial gas supply, impacting various sectors including hospitality and now religious events.

The Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan has provided essential support, including water tankers, medical teams, and ambulance services for devotees. However, the gas shortage remains a pressing concern.

Organizers have appealed to authorities for immediate intervention to restore gas supply. Devotees hope that timely action will ease the situation and ensure smoother arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage.

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