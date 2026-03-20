Bhiwandi Schools Oppose Directive To Publish Teachers’ Personal Data On Shalarth Portal

Uttar Pradesh Transforms Education, Ensures Zero Dropouts, Boosts Sanskrit Learning Initiatives | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A directive issued by the Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mandating the publication of detailed personal information of teachers and staff from all aided schools under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, has sparked strong opposition from educational institution managements.

The order requires that such information be uploaded on the Education Department’s “Shalarth” system website, drawing objections over concerns of privacy and legality.

The move has particularly been contested by the Padmashree Annasaheb Jadhav Bharatiya Samaj Unnati Mandal, an educational institution that runs several schools, junior colleges, and colleges.

The institution’s General Secretary, R.N. Pinjari, has formally written to the Education Director, raising serious objections to the directive and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

In his representation, Pinjari cited provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005, emphasizing that personal information unrelated to larger public interest cannot be disclosed under existing rules.

He also referred to a Supreme Court ruling in a petition filed by Girish Deshpande against the Central Information Commission, which clearly outlines that service-related and financial details of employees fall under the category of “personal information.”

Read Also Bhiwandi Celebrates Gudi Padwa With Grand Processions, Culture And Social Awareness Initiatives

Also Watch:

Such information includes appointment orders, salary details, deductions, transfer orders, promotions, show-cause notices, loan details, investments, movable and immovable assets, liabilities, income tax returns, gifts received, charge sheets, inquiry reports, and penalties. These are protected under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.

Pinjari argued that the mandatory disclosure of such data would amount to an unwarranted invasion of privacy, as it falls under the fundamental right to privacy and freedom of expression.

He stressed that making such sensitive information public would serve no larger public interest and instead expose employees to unnecessary risks.

The institution has urged the Education Department to revoke the directive with immediate effect.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/