Bhiwandi Celebrates Gudi Padwa With Grand Processions, Culture And Social Awareness Initiatives |

Bhiwandi: The city of Bhiwandi came alive with colour, culture, and collective spirit as residents celebrated the Hindu New Year—Gudi Padwa and the first day of Chaitra Navratri—with elaborate processions traditional performances, and social awareness initiatives. Schools, collegesand community organizations led vibrant processions across the city, drawing thousands of participants and spectators.

Marking the auspicious occasion, educational institutions played a central role in the celebrations, with students showcasing Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage through disciplined marches, folk performances, and themed presentations.

In Gopal Nagar, students of Dada Saheb Dandekar Vidyalaya, operated by Shishuvihar Shikshan Sanstha, carried out a well-organized procession passing through key routes including Anand Dighe Chowk, Ashok Nagar, Shantinagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Chowk. Under the guidance of institution head Sudhir Deshmukh, the rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from parents and local residents, who extended a warm welcome at multiple points along the route.

Meanwhile, Padmashri Annasaheb Jadhav Vidyalaya and Junior College, along with Sheth Jugilal Poddar English School and Vidyashram Marathi School, organized their 19th annual procession on a grand scale. Led by Vijay Jadhav and other key office-bearers, the rally brought together thousands of students, teachers, non-teaching staff, and alumni.

The procession stood out for its vibrant cultural elements, including traditional lezim performances, energetic dhol-tasha beats, tarpa dance, and coordinated marching groups. Students also carried impactful placards promoting environmental awareness, cleanliness, and public health, reinforcing strong social messaging alongside festive celebrations.

The rally moved through major localities such as Dhamankar Naka, Kaneri, and Padmanagar, attracting large crowds. At Padmanagar, Swabhiman Seva Sanstha organized a refreshment drive, distributing beverages to nearly 3,000 participating students, adding a community service dimension to the celebrations.

Parallel events were also organized by several local groups, including Shivswaroop Mandal, Shivajinagar Mitra Mandal, Yuva Mandal, and Maharashtra Ekta Manch. Women’s groups and NGOs actively contributed by displaying banners advocating environmental conservation, water saving, sanitation, and health awareness.

One of the key highlights was the early morning procession that commenced from the Ganpati Temple in Brahman Ali at 7 am. The rally passed through Tilak Chowk, the Post Office area, Vani Ali, Prabhu Ali, and other important routes before concluding at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. The rhythmic beats of traditional drum groups and the disciplined participation of citizens created an electrifying atmosphere throughout the route.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent local dignitaries, including MLA Mahesh Chougule, Shiv Sena city president Subhash Mane, Advocate Harshal Patil, and several corporators and community leaders. Notably, women participated in large numbers, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the celebrations.

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Adding to the significance of the occasion, health awareness initiatives were undertaken by groups such as Giants Metro Saheli Group and Giants Group of Bhiwandi Youth, promoting organ donation and distributing medicinal neem juice among participants.

The city was adorned with colourful rangoli designs, festive installations, and designated selfie points, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The day-long festivities concluded with a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing pride in heritage and unity among citizens.

Overall, Bhiwandi’s grand celebration of the Hindu New Year stood as a vibrant reflection of cultural pride, social awareness, and strong community participation.

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