Bhiwandi News: BNMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown On March 23 For Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas

Water supply to be halted across multiple Bhiwandi areas for a full day due to scheduled maintenance work | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, March 19: Residents of Bhiwandi are set to face a 24-hour disruption in water supply starting Monday, March 23, as the STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company undertakes essential pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

Shutdown schedule and impact

According to officials, the shutdown will commence at 9:00 AM on Monday and continue until 9:00 AM on Tuesday, March 24. During this period, water supply across several parts of the city under the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction will remain completely suspended.

Authorities have also cautioned that water supply may resume at low pressure and reduced volume for at least a day following the restoration.

Officials urge residents to prepare

Executive Engineer Sandeep Patanavar from the municipal water supply department has urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Areas likely to be affected

The areas likely to be affected include Mamta Tank (Bhiwandi-Nashik Road), Chavindra Village, Patel Nagar, Bala Compound, Farid Bagh, Sangampada, Kacheripada, Brahman Ali, Kasar Ali, Bhav Nagar, Kombadpada, Adarsh Park, Ajay Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kalyan Road, Teen Batti, Shivaji Nagar Staff Quarters, Khadak Road, Ajmer Nagar, Shama Nagar, Sainath Society, Anjur Phata, Devji Nagar, Narpoli, Vitthal Nagar, Sonibai Compound, Roshan Bagh, Nizampura, Islam Pura, MHADA Colony, Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Millat Nagar (1, 2, 3), Kondajiwadi, Chavan Colony, Vetal Pada, Ansar Mohalla, Kamathghar, Hanuman Nagar, Jay Ambe Society, Ganesh Cinema area, Navjeevan Colony, Samad Nagar, Kaneri, New Kaneri, Gauri Pada, Ashok Nagar, Kotergate, Urdu Road, Qureshi Nagar, Bhadwad, and Temghar, among others.

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Advisory for residents

Residents are advised to store adequate water and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.

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