Kalyan News: Tight Security Blanket Over KDMC General Body Meet Amid Political Tensions

Enhanced security arrangements in place at KDMC headquarters ahead of a high-stakes General Body meeting | File Photo

Kalyan, March 19: With memories of recent disruptions still fresh, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is gearing up for its General Body Meeting scheduled on March 20 under an intensified security framework.

Civic authorities and police officials have jointly reviewed the situation, making it clear that maintaining order will be the top priority, even if it invites criticism from elected representatives.

Heightened vigil after recent uproar

The upcoming General Body Meeting is being seen as a sensitive event, given the chaos witnessed during the previous session held on March 16.

Despite heavy police deployment and strict entry checks at that time, several corporators had raised objections, questioning the need for “airport-like security” inside a democratic institution.

Some corporators, including women members, openly protested the frisking process, sarcastically asking whether they were being treated as security threats. However, the administration appears firm in its stand, emphasising that such measures are necessary to prevent any untoward incidents.

Why strict measures are being enforced

KDMC’s General Body meetings have a long history of confrontations and disorder. In the past, heated arguments have escalated into physical clashes between corporators. Supporters have also clashed within and outside the civic headquarters, creating law-and-order challenges.

In earlier instances, police inspections reportedly led to the seizure of sticks and other objects from vehicles, raising serious concerns about safety. Several high-profile disputes between corporators have further dented the civic body’s image, making strict security arrangements unavoidable this time.

Joint review by civic and police officials

Ahead of the March 20 meeting, a joint inspection was conducted by senior civic and police officials. Additional Municipal Commissioner Harshal Gaikwad, Municipal Secretary Kishor Shelke, ACP Kalyanji Ghete, and Senior Police Inspector Sureshsingh Gaund visited the headquarters to assess preparedness.

Officials stated that the review was conducted keeping in mind the issues raised during the last meeting. They assured that while corporators would not face inconvenience, there would be zero compromise on security arrangements.

Political undercurrents add to tension

The meeting also carries political significance. After nearly five years of administrative rule, elected corporators have returned following elections, reviving the General Body proceedings.

This transition has brought back political rivalries, increasing the likelihood of confrontation between ruling and opposition groups.

A crucial test for discipline and governance

The March 20 General Body Meeting is not just a routine civic exercise; it is being viewed as a litmus test for both political discipline and administrative control within KDMC.

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While authorities remain focused on ensuring a smooth and peaceful session, all eyes are now on how corporators respond to the tightened security environment.

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