KDMC Demolishes Unauthorized Madrasa Construction Near Suchak Naka Quarry In Kalyan East

KDMC officials demolish an illegally constructed madrasa structure near the Suchak Naka quarry area during an enforcement drive in Kalyan East | X - @KDMCOfficial

Kalyan, March 14: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) carried out a demolition drive against an unauthorized madrasa structure that was being constructed near the Suchak Naka quarry area in Kalyan East.

The civic action was undertaken after authorities received information that the construction was being carried out without the necessary permissions from the municipal body.

According to civic officials, the unauthorized construction was underway near the Suchak Naka quarry in Kalyan East. After receiving information about the alleged illegal structure, officials from KDMC’s Ward 4/J initiated an inspection to verify the complaint.

Inspection confirms lack of approval

The team, led by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Savita Hile, visited the site along with municipal staff and police personnel. During the inspection, it was found that the madrasa building was being constructed without obtaining the required approval from the civic authorities.

Following the verification, the municipal administration launched a demolition drive at the site. Using a JCB machine, officials demolished a portion of the unauthorized structure as part of the enforcement action.

Police deployed during demolition

The authorities said the action was taken under the municipal regulations against illegal constructions within the KDMC jurisdiction. Officials also stated that the civic body has been conducting regular inspections to curb unauthorized constructions in different parts of the city.

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Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward incident or law and order problem during the operation, adequate police bandobast was deployed in the area. Civic officials further warned that strict action will continue against illegal constructions in the future.

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