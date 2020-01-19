Sai Baba row aimed at caste labelling?

The controversy over Sai Baba's birthplace has now taken a casteist turn with the upper caste silently trying to prove that the saint was a Brahmin and, thus, a Hindu.

Villagers of Pathari have become aggressive to prove that Baba was born there. On the other hand, the villagers of Shirdi have rejected the claim that Pathari in Parahani was the saint's birthplace.

According to them, accepting Pathari as the saint's birthplace would confirm that Baba was a Brahmin and Hindu.

A day-long bandh was observed on Sunday in Shirdi, following a row over the saint's birthplace. Taking cognisance of it, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a meeting with a delegation of Shirdi villagers on Monday afternoon.

It is well known that Sai Baba never revealed which religion and caste he belongs to. He was a secular saint, who advocated unity among hindus and muslims. He lived his life like a Muslim fakir for more than 50 years in Shirdi.