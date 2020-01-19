Sai Baba row aimed at caste labelling?

The controversy over Sai Baba's birthplace has now taken a casteist turn with the upper caste silently trying to prove that the saint was a Brahmin and, thus, a Hindu.
Villagers of Pathari have become aggressive to prove that Baba was born there. On the other hand, the villagers of Shirdi have rejected the claim that Pathari in Parahani was the saint's birthplace.
According to them, accepting Pathari as the saint's birthplace would confirm that Baba was a Brahmin and Hindu.
A day-long bandh was observed on Sunday in Shirdi, following a row over the saint's birthplace. Taking cognisance of it, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a meeting with a delegation of Shirdi villagers on Monday afternoon.
It is well known that Sai Baba never revealed which religion and caste he belongs to. He was a secular saint, who advocated unity among hindus and muslims. He lived his life like a Muslim fakir for more than 50 years in Shirdi.
Shirdi saint was a Brahmin: Bhusari
"Sai Baba himself told selected devotees, like Mhalsapati and Das Ganu Maharaj, that he was born in a Brahmin family in Pathari. He was given to a fakir later. This was also said in a book named "Sai Leela" publishsed by Shirdi Sai Sansthan in 1925. He told his devotees many times that he was a Hindu," said Sanjay Bhusari, trustee of Sai Janmasthan Temple in Pathari.
"Vivek Kher, who was the son of the first CM of Mumbai, also wrote a book and gave 29 evidences to prove Sai Baba was born inPathari. In 1968, the state government published in a gazette that Pathari is the birthplace of Sai Baba. A temple, named Sai Janmasthan Temple, is built and devotees are coming there for many years. Why did this controversy suddenly arise after so many years?" he asked.
"We never demanded funds for the development of the temple. The temple development plan was prepared by the Fadnavis government and Thackeray government gave Rs 100 crore. If the government thinks that Pathari is not Sai Baba's birth place, we do not need money from them," he stated.
Baba's birthplace is unknown: Tambe
"The claim of Baba's birthplace seems to be part of a conspiracy against Sai Temple in Shirdi. First, one religious head said Sai Baba was not god. Then, we were targeted for saffronisation of the temple, and now there's this controversy over his birth place," Sachin Tambe, trustee of Sai Baba temple said.
The most authentic biography of Saibaba- Sai Satcharitra is written by his disciple Hemadpant Dabholkar, which is available in Shirdi temple. This did not mention any birthplace. Baba never told anyone about his birth place, caste and religion.
Some people are trying to label him with a particular caste and religion," he said.
Das Ganu Maharaj, who was very close to Sai Baba and wrote his biography in verses, also never mentioned his birthplace any where, he said.
