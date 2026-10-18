Sahil Wakode Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Detain Students & Others During Protest Outside IIT-Bombay | VIDEO

Sahil Wakode Suicide: Mumbai Police Detain Students & Others During Protest Outside IIT-Bombay | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Several students at IIT-Bombay were detained by the Mumbai Police on Sunday during protests demanding justice for Sahil Wakode, a student who died by suicide at the institute last month.

Students detained during protest

In a video shared by news agency IANS, police personnel were seen detaining students and others who were attempting to stage a protest near the campus. The demonstrators have been demanding justice for Wakode, whose death has sparked protests at the institute.

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Students have been holding relay hunger strikes and staging demonstrations near the campus’s main gate to demand accountability in the case.

According to a Times of India report, Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, are expected to visit the institute on Sunday to pay homage to their son, who died by suicide in his hostel room on September 18.

VBA workers also detained during protest

The Mumbai Police also detained workers of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) who were protesting against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla in connection with the IIT Bombay student’s death.

Visuals of the detention have surfaced, showing police personnel forcibly taking away members of the political party.

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Congress delegation meets Sahil Wakode’s parents

Separately, a Congress delegation comprising party MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh met Sahil Wakode’s parents to offer their condolences.

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The family, along with student organisations and Congress leaders, has been protesting and demanding a transparent investigation and the immediate arrest of the faculty member named in the FIR.

Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination. IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been booked for abetment to suicide in connection with the student’s death.

NCP (SP) spokesperson questions detention

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande condemned the detention of protesters and questioned the police action.

Taking to X, Gawande wrote, “Mumbai Police are brutally detaining students from INSIDE the IIT Bombay campus. What is going on?”

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Tagging Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government officials, he further wrote, “CPMumbaiPolice CMOMaharashtra - this is how you treat young people in Mumbai? SunetraA_Pawar vahini and mieknathshinde ji, I hope you will speak out on this.”

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