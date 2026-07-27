Sahar Police Arrest Illegal Bangladeshi National At Mumbai International Airport For Allegedly Travelling Using Forged Indian Passport |

Mumbai: Sahar Police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old Bangladeshi national at Mumbai International Airport for allegedly using a fraudulently obtained Indian passport. Following his arrest, it was reportedly revealed that he had entered India illegally along with his family through the West Bengal border in 2016.

Police officials identified the accused as Babu Biswas alias Tapas Biswas after becoming suspicious of his accent, which allegedly resembled that of a Bangladeshi national. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to entering the country illegally.

Forgery allegations surface

Further questioning following his arrival from Colombo, Biswas allegedly admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar card, PAN card and an Indian passport using forged documents while residing in Kolkata, reported The Times of India.

According to police, he had previously travelled to the Maldives twice and Colombo once using the Indian passport before his attempt to travel abroad using the same passport came to a halt at the airport.

Nationality confirmed

Biswas is believed to have entered India when he was 26. His Bangladeshi nationality was allegedly confirmed after documents sent by his wife, including land records from Faridpur, Bangladesh, were examined.

Upon confirming his nationality, Mumbai Police produced him before the Immigration Wing officers for further investigation. The immigration authorities confirmed his Bangladeshi nationality after his wife, Rakhi Biswas, sent documents via WhatsApp, which were later printed and submitted to the officers.

Investigation underway

According to a police officer, while residing in West Bengal, Biswas allegedly managed to obtain an Aadhaar card and PAN card with the help of a local person. He also allegedly obtained an Indian passport from the Passport Office in Kolkata in 2019.

However, further details in the matter are awaited as the investigation is underway.

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