‘Sahakari Maharashtra’ Relaunched To Strengthen Cooperative Movement In State

Leaders relaunch Sahakari Maharashtra magazine in Mumbai to support cooperative sector growth | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: The cooperative movement in Maharashtra received a renewed push with the publication of its mouthpiece ‘Sahakari Maharashtra’, released by Minister of State for Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar at a programme held in Mumbai.

The magazine, backed by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union, carries a legacy of 67 years and represents over a century-old cooperative tradition in the state.

Minister highlights role of publication

Speaking at the event, Bhoyar emphasised that the publication will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about cooperative policies, government initiatives, and opportunities for rural youth.

He highlighted that nearly 60 percent of the country’s cooperative institutions are based in Maharashtra and noted that the Centre’s decision to establish a separate Cooperation Ministry under Amit Shah reflects the growing importance of the sector.

The minister also praised the efforts of Mumbai Bank Chairman and MLA Pravin Darekar for reviving the publication, stating that his initiatives have consistently brought innovative ideas benefiting society. Bhoyar assured that the government would consider demands related to funding and support for the cooperative union.

Darekar calls relaunch a new beginning

Earlier, Darekar said the relaunch of Sahakari Maharashtra marks a new direction for the cooperative movement. He noted that the publication was originally started to promote education, awareness, and communication within the sector but faced setbacks due to financial constraints.

With its revival, the magazine will highlight key issues, success stories, and challenges faced by cooperative institutions, including housing societies.

Bridge between government and stakeholders

Darekar added that the platform will also serve as a bridge between the government and cooperative stakeholders by raising sector-specific concerns and seeking policy responses. He called for active participation from members to strengthen the movement and ensure wider outreach.

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Leaders attend launch event

Several leaders and officials from the cooperative sector attended the event, underlining the importance of the publication as a voice of Maharashtra’s vast cooperative network.

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