Maharashtra: 'Cooperatives Can Survive Any Crisis With Members’ Loyalty,' Says PWD Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale

Shivendraraje Bhosale addresses cooperative seminar in Satara, stressing member loyalty and unity | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale said that cooperative institutions can withstand any crisis if their members remain loyal and committed. He was speaking at a cooperative workers’ seminar organised in Satara.

Bhosale highlights strength of cooperative institutions

“Even our factory had faced difficulties. But when members have faith and attachment to their institution, it can recover and regain its strength. The Ajinkyatara Cooperative Sugar Factory is a prime example,” Bhosale said, emphasising that no institution collapses if its members stand firmly with it.

Seminar and training centre inaugurated

The event marked the inauguration of an upgraded cooperative training centre and the launch of a seminar organised by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union and the Satara District Cooperative Board. The programme was jointly inaugurated by Bhosale and Union Chairman and MLA Pravin Darekar.

Several prominent leaders and officials were present, including MP Nitin Patil, Vice Chairman Anil Desai, directors and senior cooperative representatives, along with a large number of workers and members from various cooperative institutions.

Focus on Satara’s cooperative legacy

Highlighting Satara’s rich cooperative legacy, Bhosale said the district has deep-rooted traditions shaped since the era of Yashwantrao Chavan. “Challenges will continue to arise, but efforts must be made to strengthen and expand the cooperative sector,” he noted.

He also referred to the creation of a separate cooperation ministry at the Centre, stating that initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah have helped resolve several long-pending issues in the sector.

Darekar stresses need to rebuild confidence

Addressing the gathering, Pravin Darekar said the state cooperative union, with a legacy of over a century, needs renewed strength. He noted that financial constraints arose after changes to funding mechanisms in 2013 but stressed that rebuilding confidence among cooperative workers is crucial.

Darekar added that while systems and government support will be developed, restoring the morale of grassroots workers remains key. He pointed out that Western Maharashtra—particularly districts like Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur—has historically led the cooperative movement, and similar efforts are needed to revive the sector in regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada.

He further said Maharashtra has nearly 2.5 lakh cooperative institutions, and district boards must guide them in management, marketing and community development practices.

Cooperative Bhavan planned in Mumbai

Darekar also announced plans to build a dedicated “Sahakar Bhavan” in Mumbai for cooperative workers. He said a plot has been allocated at Sion following a request to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the groundbreaking ceremony has already been completed. The facility is expected to be ready within two years and will provide accommodation and support services for visiting cooperative members.

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Call for unity and sustainability

The event concluded with an appeal to strengthen cooperative institutions and ensure their long-term sustainability through unity, participation and effective leadership.

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