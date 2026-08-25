Sagarmala 2.0 Projects In Maharashtra To Get Boost; Centre Positive On Gateway Of India Fee Review | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s maritime and port development is set to receive a fresh boost with the Centre responding positively to the state’s proposals under Sagarmala 2.0 and agreeing to consider a review of passenger charges at Jetty No. 5 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Centre considers maritime proposals

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane met Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi and raised several issues concerning the state’s maritime sector. The Centre has assured positive action on the demands, according to the state government.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has proposed several projects under Sagarmala 2.0 aimed at promoting port-led development, multimodal connectivity, coastal and inland waterways, maritime tourism and the socio-economic development of coastal communities.

Rane urged the Union government to give priority approval to feasible projects proposed by Maharashtra and sanction the maximum number of eligible projects under the Sagarmala 2.0 programme. The Centre has responded positively and initiated necessary action on the proposals, officials said.

The move is expected to accelerate the development of maritime infrastructure across the state and strengthen connectivity between ports, waterways and other transport networks.

Gateway of India fee review

Rane also raised the issue of the passenger fee charged at Jetty No. 5 at the Gateway of India. The existing charge of Rs 92.04 per passenger places an additional financial burden on ferry operators and passengers travelling to popular destinations such as Elephanta and Mandwa, the minister pointed out.

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He urged the Centre to rationalise the fee and make water transport more affordable for passengers. The Union government has responded positively to the demand for a review of the existing fee structure and its rationalisation in comparison with charges at similar jetties.

A reduction or rationalisation of the charge is expected to make ferry services from Mumbai more affordable and accessible while giving a boost to coastal tourism, particularly destinations such as Elephanta and Mandwa.

Focus on maritime economy

The state government is seeking to make greater use of Maharashtra’s extensive coastline to promote ports, water transport and maritime tourism, with the objective of generating employment, attracting investment and strengthening local economies.

The Centre’s support for projects under Sagarmala 2.0 is expected to improve port infrastructure and enhance maritime connectivity in Maharashtra.

The government also believes that rationalising passenger charges could make water transport more attractive and affordable, potentially reducing pressure on road networks. Increased activity in waterways and coastal tourism is expected to generate employment and support port-led economic development.

The positive response from the Centre follows Rane’s continued efforts to take up Maharashtra’s maritime sector issues at the national level and is expected to strengthen coordination between the Union and state governments for the state’s coastal development.

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