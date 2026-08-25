Assam Flood Relief: Centre Approves ₹5,000 Crore PMAY-G Housing Support For 3.8 Lakh Families | File Pic

Guwahati, Aug. 25: The Government of India has approved housing assistance worth approximately ₹5,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for flood-affected families in Assam, with the Union Government also extending further support for agriculture and rural development in the state.

Assam gets housing support

The decisions were taken during a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Chouhan formally handed over the approval for 3.8 lakh new houses under PMAY-G to Assam. The Union Minister also assured that additional PMAY houses would be sanctioned for flood-affected areas to facilitate the early rehabilitation and rebuilding of families whose homes have been damaged by floods.

According to the Union Minister, the survey period under PMAY-G has also been extended by 15 days to ensure that no eligible flood-affected family is left out of the housing assistance programme.

Support for tea garden families

The Centre has further decided to extend the benefits of PMAY to eligible families of tea garden workers through a digital survey after they receive land pattas.

The measure is aimed at expanding access to permanent housing among tea garden communities in Assam.

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Agriculture aid announced

The meeting also focused on the impact of floods on agriculture and the need to strengthen support for affected farmers.

Action plans worth ₹832.70 crore under the Agriculture Unnati Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) have been approved for flood-affected farmers. In addition, ₹33.36 crore for agricultural mechanisation and ₹96.87 crore under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) have been approved.

The Union Minister also handed over the sanction letter for ₹139 crore under RKVY to Assam to boost agricultural investment and promote sustainable farming in the state.

Centre assures assistance

Chouhan, in a post on X following the meeting, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government stood with the people of Assam with complete sensitivity during the current crisis.

He said the discussions covered the damage caused by floods, the problems faced by farmers and rural development, while reiterating the Centre's commitment to supporting Assam during the difficult period.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Chouhan for the priority accorded to Assam and for the swift decisions taken by the Union Government.

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The Chief Minister said the approval of 3.8 lakh new PMAY houses, involving an investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore, would provide crucial support to families affected by the floods. He also welcomed the assurance of additional houses for flood-affected areas and further housing support for Assam's tea garden communities.

Sarma conveyed his gratitude to the Union Minister and the Government of India for standing firmly with the people of Assam throughout the state's flood response and for extending timely assistance for rehabilitation, agriculture and rural development.