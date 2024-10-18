'Sagar Kavach-02/24': Coast Guard Conducts Coastal Security Exercise To Strengthen Maharashtra-Goa Coastal Defense

The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements | FPJ

Headquarters Coast Guard Maharashtra conducted Coastal Security Exercise: 'Sagar Kavach-02/ 24' to validate the effectiveness of coastal security mechanism along the Maharashtra and Goa coast (conjointly). The exercise commenced at 0600 hrs on 16 Oct 24 and was terminated at 1800 hrs on 17 Oct 24. The main aim of the exercise was to evaluate the threats emanating from seaward in present geo-political scenario and validate existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of all agencies/ stakeholders to enhance coastal security mechanism.

The exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements i.e air-surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of Coast Guard and Navy and close coast patrol by Coast Guard Interceptor Boats, boats of Marine Police, MMB, CISF, Customs, State Police and Forest department etC. The agencies/ stakeholders who participated in the exercise included CISF, MMB, Police, Customs, NCC, Army, NSG, CSP DRI, BARC SIB/SID, NCB, RPF, Fisheries, Oil handling agencies etc.

Participants of the exercise were divided into two teams i.e Attack (Red) Force and Defence (Blue) Force. The Attack team acted as anti national elements (ANES) who attempted to infiltrate into Coastal area, while Defence teams established Coastal Security Surveillance. The ships and aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, the patrol boats of Marine Police, Customs Police, MMB and CISF were deployed at sea, while land forces were deployed near the coast and entry points, in the two day long exercise.

The efficacy of men and material was tested for alertness in preventing any incursion by non-state actors in coastal area of Maharashtra & Goa. The sustained efforts put in by all stake holders ensured seamless flow of information from the lowermost formations to the higher echelons. Sea efforts (from seaward side) and ashore efforts (from coast/ land side) have been evaluated.

Real time threats/ situations were simulated for all the participating agencies to assess their preparedness and update SOPs. Enhanced security measures were instituted through security patrol at sea by Indian Coast Guard/ Indian Navy/ Marine Police/ Forest and Custom boats. Indian Coast Guard and IN aircrafts undertook extensive surveillance at sea off the coast of Maharashtra and Goa. SIB/ SID deployed their personal for INT collection from community and fisherman group was deployed in Maharashtra and Goa coast by states fishery departments at fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

The mission of the exercise has been achieved by countering simulated attack on coastal VAS/VPs in Mumbai, infiltration of militant through sea route and exercising fisheries control for security by positively checking the boat crew credentials and utilizing them as 'Eyes and Ears' for early warning of seaward threat.

The exercise besides validating the SOP, achieved synergy in operations in all spheres of coastal security against threats, ranging from unauthorized access of vessels through using commandeered fishing boats, capture of high value targets, port security, hostage crisis and infiltration through creeks. The Coastal Security Exercise: 'Sagar Kavach -02/24' (offMaharashtra and Goa coast) was instrumental in strengthening the close coordination among all coastal security agencies/ stakeholders, develop progressive synergy, validating SOPS, identification of grey and in enhancement of coastal security mechanism for the coast of Maharashtra and Goa (as per coastal security construct).