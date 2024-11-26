Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: 'Will Immolate Myself If Masterminds Not Arrested,' Says Kurmi's Widow

The wife of Sachin Kurmi, the NCP (Ajit) worker who was brutally murdered in Byculla |

The wife of Sachin Kurmi, the NCP (Ajit) worker who was brutally murdered in Byculla on October 5, has vowed to immolate herself if the police does not arrests the victim's friend – Dilip Wagaskar, his son Shubham, Vijay alias Buwa Kulkarni and Amar Chorge.

In a similar vein, Kurmi's elder brother Mahesh said that police aren't doing their job properly hence they will approach the Bombay High Court, seeking to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). So far, three others have been arrested in the matter.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Anupama alleged that the afore-mentioned are the masterminds, who continue to roam freely despited plotting her husband's murder. She said that she even met with the crime branch officials, but wasn't satisfied by their response. Mahesh told this newspaper that the Wagaskars and others are keeping an eye on them, posing a threat to their lives.

He further said that he and his son Ritesh are at risk and that the latter has even written to the Byculla police, asserting that the Wagaskars and others named above will be responsible if they are harmed. Mahesh said that he owns 'Kaichi', a chain of salons, while Kurmi, who was friends with Dilip, used to take small gardening contracts.

Four years ago, Dilip began demanding a share in the earnings from gardening work, claimed Mahesh, adding that he continued to pressure Kurmi when he didn't comply. He further said that he took a loan of Rs5 lakh from Dilip, but had returned Rs3.75 lakh. However, the father-son duo visited Kaichi outlet in Byculla to give threats, alleged Mahesh. “Give me my Rs5 lakh or I will kill you,” he said, quoting an alleged warning from Dilip.

According to Anupama, Kurmi had filed a non-cognisable complaint in the matter in 2021. However, the police are not taking into account that grievance, she said, claiming that her family possesses audio clips in which her husband is being threatened by the masterminds.

A crime branch officer said that the audio clips have been collected and an investigation is underway.