 Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 'Bol Bachchan Gang'; Trio Arrested For Cheating Under Pretext Of Distributing Biscuits & Chips
Three accused have been arrested in this case. The names of the Accused are Shailendra Dashrath Pawar (27), Prakash Lahuji Kale (35), and Sameer Naseer Beg (20). Over two dozen cases have been registered against these accused in police stations across Mumbai and nearby districts.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Shailendra Dashrath Pawar (L), Sameer Naseer Beg (M) & Prakash Lahuji Kale |

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 7 has uncovered a gang known as the "Bol Bachchan Gang," which specialized in deceiving people with clever talk to execute their scams. Three accused have been arrested in this case. The names of the Accused are Shailendra Dashrath Pawar (27), Prakash Lahuji Kale (35), and Sameer Naseer Beg (20). Over two dozen cases have been registered against these accused in police stations across Mumbai and nearby districts.

About The Case

A Crime Branch official stated that on September 26, 2024, a woman lodged a complaint at the Shahu Nagar Police Station about a similar fraud. According to the FIR, the accused lured the woman by claiming they were distributing biscuits and chips nearby. They tricked her into handing over her gold chain and ring. When the woman realized she had been cheated by the "Bol Bachchan Gang," she filed a complaint with the police.

After learning about the case, the Crime Branch began investigating using CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Acting on a tip-off, they arrested the three accused on November 14. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to several crimes. They revealed their modus operandi: targeting elderly women by pretending to distribute free sarees, ration, or gifts, or claiming their "boss" had a newborn child, and using such stories to dupe victims. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

