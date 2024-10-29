Sachin Kurmi Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation, MCOCA Likely To Be Imposed

Sachin Kurmi with Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Mumbai: After the murder of Baba Siddique, the case of the NCP Taluka President's murder has handed over to the crime branch's unit 3 on 19 October. The probe into Sachin alias Munna Kurmi's murder is now conducting by unit 3.

According to information provided by the Sources, a proposal has been submitted to Additional Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar Meena of the Crime Branch for approval to proceed with further actions under the MCOCA Act. So, there is possibility to apply MCOCA in Sachin Kurmi Murder Case.

Police Said, In serious cases like murder, there is a possibility of applying the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for strict action against the accused. This law allows for severe measures against crimes related to organized crime.

Based on the investigation, evidence, and the criminal history of the accused, the police have submitted a proposal for approval to implement MCOCA, which could lead to more stringent actions in this case. In Sachin kurmi Murder Case, 6 to 7 Criminal cases have been lodged against arrested accused Anya Kale.

Sachin Kurmi was brutally murdered on the 5th October in the Ghodapdeo area of Byculla. Within a week of Kurmi's murder, Baba Siddique was killed in firing. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on 11 October and demanded that the investigation be transferred to the crime branch. The murder of another NCP leader within 15 days has created a stir in political circles.

Senior NCP Politician Chhagan Bhujbal met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday (11 October). Chhagan Bhujbal has requested to Mumbai Police Commissioner that the investigation into Sachin Kurmi's murder be handed over to the Crime Branch or transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Bhujbal has made this request to the Police Commissioner, stating that there is a need for a more in-depth investigation into this murder matter. He emphasized that in order for the investigation to be more effective and impartial, it should be transferred to the Crime Branch or SIT.

Sachin Kurmi was brutally killed with sharp weapons on October 4. The Byculla police have arrested three people named as Ananda Ashok Kale alias Anya, Vijay Gyaneshwar Kakde alias Papya, and Praful Pravin Patkar in this murder case. Kurmi lived in Byculla and owned a salon business.