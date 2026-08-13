Sachin Ahir Visits Kurla Landslide Site, Assures Relief And Rehabilitation For Affected Families |

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir on Wednesday visited the site of a major landslide near Gaushia Chawl in Chirag Nagar, Kurla, where six people were killed. Rescue operations were still underway when Ahir inspected the site.

Calling the incident “extremely unfortunate and painful”, Ahir said the government and administration were standing firmly with the affected families and that immediate relief measures had been initiated.

“Soon after receiving information about the incident, the local corporator, fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations,” Ahir told reporters after inspecting the site.

One Person Rescued Alive From Debris

Ahir said that while he was at the spot, rescue personnel managed to pull one person out alive from beneath the debris. Two more people were feared trapped under the rubble, he added.

He praised the Fire Brigade personnel for their efforts despite the difficulties faced during the rescue operation and appreciated the prompt response of the civic administration.

₹4 Lakh Assistance For Victims’ Families

The administration has been directed to deposit financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each into the bank accounts of the victims, Ahir said. He added that he would also pursue additional financial assistance for the affected families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

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“Having a safe home is the right of every citizen in Mumbai. Therefore, permanent rehabilitation of residents in this area is necessary,” Ahir said.

He said he would hold detailed discussions with the state Deputy Chief Minister regarding the rehabilitation of residents and press for restarting the stalled Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project to address long-pending rehabilitation issues in the area.

Ahir stressed that measures must be taken to prevent tragedies such as landslides and that affected residents should be shifted to safe locations and rehabilitated at the earliest.

“The need of the hour is to ensure the safety of residents and provide them with permanent rehabilitation,” he said.

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