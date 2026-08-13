Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde Seeks Action After Cat Allegedly Thrown From 12th Floor In Ambernath |

Thane: Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde has taken serious cognisance of an alleged incident in which a cat was reportedly thrown from the 12th floor of a building and killed in the Royal Flora Phase-2 complex in Ambernath.

Video Of Alleged Incident Goes Viral

Munde has directed the Thane district Superintendent of Police to initiate immediate action against the person allegedly involved in the incident.

The incident reportedly took place on July 26, and a video purportedly showing the act subsequently went viral on social media. The video triggered outrage among animal lovers and animal welfare organisations, who alleged that a kitten was thrown from the building and died as a result of the fall.

Local animal welfare groups had expressed displeasure over the alleged lack of action in the matter and sought immediate intervention by the authorities.

Minister Writes To Thane SP

Taking note of the allegations, Munde wrote to the Thane Superintendent of Police, urging the police to conduct an immediate inquiry and take action against the person concerned in accordance with the law.

In her communication, Munde stressed that cruelty towards animals should not be tolerated under any circumstances. She also highlighted the importance of protecting animal life and described such alleged cruelty as unacceptable.

Police To Examine Legal Provisions

The police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other applicable laws can be invoked against the person allegedly responsible.

Munde has also asked the authorities to take appropriate action at the earliest and submit a report on the action taken in the matter.

A copy of her communication has also been forwarded to the Thane District Collector, who is also the chairman of the District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and the member secretary of the committee.

The minister’s intervention has now brought renewed attention to the case, with animal welfare activists awaiting the outcome of the police inquiry and any action taken against the person allegedly responsible for the cat’s death.

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