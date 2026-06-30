Sachin Ahir Joins Shinde Sena, Files Nomination For Deputy Chairman Of Legislative Council, Fresh Blow To Shiv Sena (UBT) | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, June 30: In a major political setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), senior leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir on Tuesday crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council as the Mahayuti alliance candidate.

Ahir’s surprise switch comes just days after six Members of Parliament deserted the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to join the ruling Shiv Sena, adding momentum to what Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently described as the continuing “Operation Tiger.”

The former minister filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Soon after, Ahir submitted his resignation to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, relinquishing all party posts, including his responsibilities in the party’s labour wings.

Setback For UBT Camp

The development is being viewed as a significant setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp, particularly in Mumbai’s politically crucial Worli Assembly constituency. Ahir, a former Worli MLA and a veteran labour union leader, commands considerable influence in the constituency, where he played a key role in strengthening the undivided Shiv Sena and was instrumental in building Aaditya Thackeray’s organisational base before his electoral debut from the seat in 2019.

A former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Ahir had joined the undivided Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections and was later nominated to the Legislative Council by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in 2022.

Aaditya Thackeray Reacts

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sought to downplay the impact of Ahir’s exit, asserting that the party’s strongholds in Worli and Shivdi would remain intact. He alleged that the defections were part of “Operation Devendra Fadnavis” rather than the much-publicised “Operation Tiger.”

“This is not Operation Tiger but Operation Devendra Fadnavis. Those who know it, know it,” Thackeray said. He maintained that Ahir’s departure would not weaken the party’s grassroots support and questioned the reasons behind his decision, pointing out that Ahir had been entrusted with several key responsibilities, including the posts of deputy leader, MLC and labour union chief.

“What more did he want? We gave him every opportunity,” Thackeray remarked, adding that disciplinary action would be initiated against the former minister.

Ahir Defends Move

Responding to the criticism, Ahir rejected allegations of betrayal and accused the Thackeray faction of branding every departing leader as a “traitor.”

“It is unfortunate that as long as we are with them, we are considered good, but the moment we part ways, we are labelled unworthy. I will respond to these allegations at the appropriate political forum,” he said.

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Ahir also dismissed speculation that he had left the party due to internal differences. “I have not left any party. Being entrusted with the responsibility of Deputy Chairman is an honour for a grassroots worker like me, and I will continue to discharge my duties with dignity,” he said.