Sachin Ahir House Robbery: Shinde Sena Leader's Home In Mumbai's Worli Robbed Of Valuables Worth ₹2.65 Crore; Long-Time Domestic Help Arrested |

Mumbai: In a major theft case, valuables worth Rs 2.65 crore were allegedly stolen from the Mumbai residence of Shinde Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir. Mumbai Police have arrested a domestic help employed by the Ahir family for over two decades in connection with the case.

Theft Uncovered After Verification

According to the complaint filed by Ahir with the Mumbai Crime Branch, the valuables were not stolen in a single incident but were allegedly taken over a period of time. The theft came to light after the family noticed that expensive items kept inside the house were gradually going missing, reported Maharashtra Times.

A later verification revealed that valuables worth approximately Rs 2.65 crore had disappeared from the residence, prompting Ahir to approach the police. The stolen property reportedly includes gold biscuits, diamond jewellery, valuable silverware and cash, making it one of the biggest reported residential thefts involving a prominent political leader in recent times.

Read Also Sachin Ahir Elected Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman A Day After Joining Shinde Sena

Domestic Help Arrested

Police have arrested Pravin Ramesh Solanki, a domestic help who had been working with the Ahir family for the past 24 years. Owing to his long association with the family, Solanki was entrusted with responsibilities at both the residence and the family's office.

According to police officials, Solanki allegedly confessed during interrogation to selling the stolen valuables and distributing the proceeds among his associates. Cops are now working to trace the stolen property and identify others who may have been involved in disposing of the valuables. The investigation is being carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Crime Branch Probes Case

Police said Sachin Ahir's son, Krishna Ahir, resides with the family at Gulrukh Building on Worli Sea Face, where Solanki had been employed for more than two decades, primarily handling housekeeping and maintenance work.

Cops suspect that the accused was able to carry out the theft because of his familiarity with the household. Having worked with the family for several years, he allegedly knew where valuables were kept and was aware of the family's daily routine and movement, allowing him to remove expensive items without immediately raising suspicion. Given the value of the stolen property and the high-profile nature of the victim, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.

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