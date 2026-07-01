Sachin Ahir Elected Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman A Day After Joining Shinde Sena |

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena UBT MLC Sachin Ahir was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday, just a day after switching allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Ahir’s elevation came after Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate JM Abhyankar withdrew his nomination for the post following a request made by Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, as reported by Hindustan Times. The reason behind the withdrawal, however, remains unclear. The development marks another major blow for the Uddhav Sena, which is already grappling with internal turmoil following the defection of six MPs to the rival Shinde camp.

Who Is Sachin Ahir?

Sachin Ahir is a seasoned Maharashtra politician and former MLA from Mumbai’s Worli constituency. Over the years, he has been associated with multiple political parties and was widely considered one of Aaditya Thackeray’s close confidantes within the undivided Shiv Sena.

Ahir began his political career with the Congress before moving to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He later joined the undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the massive rebellion led by Eknath Shinde in 2022, which split the Shiv Sena into two factions, Ahir aligned himself with the Sena UBT. Later, he was elected as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. His sudden switch from the Uddhav Sena camp to the Shinde faction has triggered intense political reactions, especially given his proximity to Aaditya Thackeray in recent years.

According to reports, police personnel were deployed outside Ahir’s residence on Wednesday morning after his political move, while several supporters and leaders visited him following the development.

Sena UBT Reacts After Ahir Joins Shinde Sena

Reacting sharply to Ahir’s exit, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut accused him of abandoning political loyalty and integrity for personal ambition. “There is something called integrity in politics and personal life. He was very close to Aaditya Thackeray. But political hunger has grown so much that loyalty and integrity have no value left,” Raut said.

Raut also called for introspection within the Uddhav Sena and said the party must assess whether certain leaders were given excessive importance only to eventually desert the organisation for political gains. “We need to identify the character of a person. Some get too much and it hurts loyal party workers,” he remarked.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On Sachin Ahir joining the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Sachin Ahir has received everything from the party. He was made an MLC and made the deputy leader of the party... There is something called integrity in… pic.twitter.com/zUGiOYhO0G — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026

The Rajya Sabha MP further targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that his political rise was made possible only because of opportunities provided by the undivided Shiv Sena leadership. “If Uddhav Thackeray had not given posts and power to Eknath Shinde, where would he be today?” Raut questioned.

Ahir’s defection, coupled with the recent exit of six MPs from the Uddhav camp, is being viewed as a major organisational and political challenge for the Shiv Sena UBT ahead of upcoming electoral battles in Maharashtra.

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