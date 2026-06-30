Sachin Ahir Attended Sena UBT Key Meet In Mumbai, Slammed Govt Over Flooding, Days Before Joining Hands With Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLC Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, delivering another setback to Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena UBT.

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Soon after joining the Shinde-led faction, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the party’s official candidate. During the nomination filing, Ahir was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

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The move has generated political buzz not only because Ahir was considered close to the Thackeray camp, but also due to his recent criticism of the Maharashtra government over Mumbai’s recurring waterlogging issues during the monsoon.

Sachin Ahir's Recent Critcism On Govt Over Flooding

Just days before switching sides, Sachin Ahir had sharply criticised the state administration over flooding in Mumbai following rainfall. In a video shared by IANS on June 24, Ahir questioned the government’s preparedness and civic claims regarding drain-cleaning work in the city.

“If this is the condition after such little rain, then where is the Mayor? They had claimed this afternoon that drain cleaning had been completed 106 per cent. This is the situation in light rains. If it rains heavily, maybe you and me won't be here to speak in front of the camera,” Ahir had said.

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He had further targeted the ruling alliance by stating, “You have the government at the Centre, the state government is yours, the Chief Minister is yours and even the Urban Development department is with you all. Still the arrangements are not in place. If this continues, Mumbai would lose its spot as the financial capital.”

The remarks have now resurfaced on social media following his entry into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with political observers pointing to the contrast between his earlier criticism of the government and his latest political move.

Interestingly, Ahir had also attended a key Shiv Sena UBT meeting held at Shivalaya in Mumbai on June 22, where senior leaders including Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray discussed political strategy ahead of the Maharashtra monsoon session.

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The latest defection is being viewed as part of the Shinde camp’s continued efforts to strengthen its hold within Maharashtra politics by attracting leaders from the rival UBT faction.