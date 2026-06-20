Sabarimala Gold Idol Theft Triggers Political Row As Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe, Threatens Court Action |

Mumbai: The theft of a 4.5-kilogram ancient gold idol from the famed Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple has triggered a fresh political and social controversy, with the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS) accusing the state government of failing to conduct a credible investigation into the incident.

SASS Demand

Addressing the media in Mumbai, SASS National Chairman Murugan Selvan warned the government, demanding an immediate investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that if the government failed to order a CBI inquiry, the organisation would approach the High Court to seek judicial intervention.

The theft remains unsolved despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the state government. Selvan criticised the SIT’s handling of the case, alleging that the probe had yielded no meaningful results and was being reduced to “empty formalities”.

Cover-Up Allegation

“The SIT’s failure is evident. This is not an investigation but a cover-up. Political pressure is preventing the truth from coming out,” Selvan alleged, claiming that the case was being deliberately pushed into cold storage.

Escalating the pressure on the authorities, Selvan announced plans for a nationwide protest campaign if the government continued to ignore the concerns of devotees. He said millions of worshippers were deeply disturbed by the theft and expected swift action against those responsible.

Broken Promises

Selvan also accused the ruling party of abandoning promises made while in opposition. According to him, party leaders had previously demanded a CBI inquiry into temple-related controversies but had remained silent since assuming power.

To restore public confidence, SASS has called for a comprehensive digital audit of all ancient gold idols and temple treasures to verify their authenticity and ensure transparency. The organisation has also demanded reforms in temple administration, citing long-standing complaints over inadequate facilities for pilgrims.

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Highlighting what he described as administrative failures, Selvan said SASS was prepared to provide essential services such as free bus transport, drinking water and other facilities for devotees if temple authorities were unable to do so.

According to an FIR was filed in Kerala on October 12, 2025, against one Unnikrishnan Potti, a person associated with the temple, and shrine officials who were holding posts in 2019 when the alleged theft took place. According to the FIR, the accused removed the words ‘gold-plated copper sheets’ and retained only ‘copper sheets’ written on the latch of the door of Sabarimala Sreekovil, the inner section, which contained the gold-plated copper sheets. These sheets, weighing 42.1kg were allegedly removed based on the recommendation of one of the accused, and transported to Chennai, where some of the gold was removed. The accused have been charged for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, forgery and other criminal sections.

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