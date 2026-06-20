Bhiwandi Food Poisoning Scare Leaves 73 Hospitalised After Consuming Shawarma And Pizza From Popular Eatery |

Bhiwandi: A suspected mass food poisoning incident in Bhiwandi has left 73 people, including members of several families, hospitalised after allegedly consuming chicken shawarma, pizza and falooda purchased from a popular eatery in the city's Khandu Pada area. The number of patients, which initially stood at 11 on Thursday, continued to rise overnight and on Friday morning, prompting health authorities, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and police to launch a coordinated investigation into the incident.

Rising Toll

According to officials, the first victims included 11 people, among them six members of a single family, who developed severe symptoms shortly after consuming food purchased from 'Famous Shawarma' in Khandu Pada. They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital after suffering from repeated vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea, weakness and dizziness.

As news of the incident spread, more patients with similar symptoms began arriving at the hospital throughout Thursday night and Friday morning. Hospital authorities confirmed that the total number of food poisoning cases had risen to 73. Doctors said all patients are currently undergoing treatment and their condition is stable. However, officials have not ruled out the possibility of more cases being reported.

Police Investigation

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shantinagar Police Station visited IGM Hospital along with his team and recorded statements from the affected patients.

During questioning, the patients informed us that they had purchased chicken shawarma and pizza from the Famous Shawarma outlet at Khandu Pada and consumed the food at home. They started feeling uneasy soon afterwards Gaikwad said.

FDA Inspection and Sampling

Based on the preliminary investigation, Shantinagar Police have registered a case against the shop owner, Dilshad Ansari, and further investigation is underway.

Following the incident, an FDA team conducted a late-night inspection at the outlet and collected multiple food samples for laboratory analysis. Assistant Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Santosh Sirosia, said samples of tomato sauce, chicken pieces, pizza base, mayonnaise and two other food items were collected for testing.

Public Advisory

The FDA also seized food stock worth approximately Rs 3,500, including cheese analogue, pizza base, chicken and other ingredients. The authority has issued a notice directing the outlet, Famous Shawarma, to remain closed until further orders. Additional action will be initiated after laboratory reports confirm the exact cause of the contamination.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Madhavi Pandhare urged citizens to exercise caution while consuming food from outside, especially during the ongoing summer season.

People should avoid eating outside food during the prevailing hot weather and prefer freshly prepared, hygienic home-cooked meals Dr Pandhare said.

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Health officials suspect contaminated food or improper food handling practices may have triggered the outbreak. The exact cause, however, will be established only after the laboratory examination of the collected food samples.

The incident has triggered concern among residents over food safety standards at roadside eateries and restaurants in the city. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken if negligence or violations of food safety regulations are established.

With the number of victims continuing to rise, health officials remain on alert and are closely monitoring the situation. Police and FDA officials have appealed to citizens who experience symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea after consuming food from the outlet to seek immediate medical attention.

The investigation is currently underway, and authorities are awaiting the forensic analysis of the food samples to determine the source of contamination and fix responsibility.

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