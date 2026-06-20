Panvel RTO Calls Emergency Meeting On June 23 To Enforce City Name Updates And Nylon Manja Ban | Representational Image | Sourced

Navi Mumbai: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel, has convened a special meeting on June 23 to ensure compliance with the Maharashtra government's directives regarding the updating of renamed cities on online booking portals and the enforcement of the ban on the transportation of prohibited nylon manja. All transporters, courier operators and booking agency representatives from Panvel, Uran, Khalapur and Karjat talukas have been asked to attend the meeting.

Meeting Details

The meeting will be held at 11 am in the conference hall of the RTO office at Sector 36, Kharghar. Assistant Regional Transport Officer Suraj Pawar said the meeting will focus on reviewing compliance, issuing necessary instructions and assessing the action taken on both issues.

According to officials, transport operators and booking agencies are required to update the names of cities that have been officially renamed by the Maharashtra government. These include Aurangabad, now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar. The revised names must be reflected in all online booking systems without delay.

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Nylon Manja Ban Enforcement

The meeting will also address the strict implementation of the ban on the transportation of nylon synthetic manja. The prohibition has been enforced following directions issued by the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court in Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation No. 08 of 2020.

Officials have instructed local transporters and courier agencies to take all necessary measures to prevent the transportation of nylon manja through their networks. The RTO is expected to review preparedness and compliance mechanisms during the meeting.

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