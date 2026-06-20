Navi Mumbai Police Detain Nine African Nationals In Major Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Stay | Representational photo

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on drug-related activities and illegal stay by foreign nationals, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Police conducted a simultaneous combing operation at eight locations across the city on Thursday, detaining nine African nationals, including two women and seven men. Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the detained individuals were allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, while others were residing in India after the expiry of their visas.

Preliminary Findings

Of the nine individuals detained, five have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Passport Act. The accused, identified as Beira Lydia (42), Godwin Emmanuel (45), Antony Nnemeka (36), Lawrence Arinj Onuorah (50) and Queendalin Nkechi Onuorah (33), were apprehended from Koparkhairane, Kharghar, Taloja and Vashi. Legal proceedings against them are currently underway.

Police also found that two Nigerian nationals, Lotana Samuel Okedo (45) and Mercy Okezi (31), had continued to stay in India despite the expiry of their visas. The process to deport both individuals to Nigeria has been initiated by the authorities.

Deportation Process Initiated

During the verification drive, officers discovered that two other foreign nationals — Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna (40) and Philip Tuwere Francis (44) — had married Indian women. While Ikechukwu was found to possess valid travel and immigration documents, the legal verification process concerning Philip’s documents is currently in progress.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade as part of an ongoing drive by the Navi Mumbai Police to verify foreign nationals residing in the city. Police said previous investigations had revealed the involvement of several foreign nationals in drug trafficking cases and instances of illegal stay.

Supervision and Context

Action has also been initiated against local landlords who allegedly rented accommodation to foreign nationals without complying with mandatory legal procedures. Cases have been registered against two landlords at Kharghar and Taloja police stations under the provisions of the Foreigners Act and immigration-related regulations.

“Under the guidance of senior officers, the Anti-Narcotics Cell is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The objective of these operations is to curb drug trafficking and ensure compliance with immigration laws. Similar combing and verification drives will continue across Navi Mumbai in the coming days,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade.

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