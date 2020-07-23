Saamna to carry mega interview of CM Thackeray

Mumbai: After publishing an interview of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna will now carry a marathon interview of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav is expected to speak on the unlocking of the state and the state government’s measures to counter the corona pandemic.

The interview, which has been conducted by the newspaper’s executive editor and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, will be carried in Saamna on Saturday and Sunday.

The promo of the interview, which was released on Wednesday, has Uddhav speaking on issues like his six-month tenure as the chief minister, the threat of corona and living with it, whether he wanted to deploy the Army to control the situation, the standoff with the Centre on holding exams, when vada pav will be available on the streets in Mumbai, and even his receding hairline.