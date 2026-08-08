Rustomjee Urban Woods, Tisai Group Distribute Raincoats To Dombivli Traffic Police Amid Monsoon |

Kalyan: As relentless monsoon showers continue to test traffic police personnel deployed on city roads, Rustomjee Urban Woods and Tisai Group have distributed raincoats to traffic police personnel in Dombivli as a gesture of support and appreciation for their round-the-clock public service.

Sulabha Gaikwad Praises Traffic Police Efforts

Kalyan East MLA Sulabha Gaikwad attended the distribution programme as the chief guest and praised the traffic police for continuing to manage traffic and safeguard commuters despite challenging weather conditions.

Whether it is rain or sunshine, our traffic police personnel remain on the roads to ensure the safety of citizens. This initiative is a commendable gesture of gratitude towards their service Gaikwad said.

Police Officials Attend Raincoat Distribution Programme

The programme was attended by Manish Randev, CEO of Rustomjee Urban Woods, Pranav Ganpat Gaikwad, Director of Tisai Group, Milind Zodge Senior Police Inspector Traffic Department, Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Bhabal, and Krishna Kawade, along with other traffic police officers, personnel and traffic wardens.

Traffic Department in-charge Milind Zodge said such initiatives help strengthen the relationship and mutual trust between the police and citizens. He thanked Rustomjee Urban Woods and Tisai Group for extending support to personnel who continue to perform outdoor duties during the monsoon.

Traffic police personnel often spend several hours at busy junctions and along major roads, regulating vehicular movement amid heavy rain, waterlogging and congestion. The raincoat distribution is expected to provide them with basic protection while carrying out their duties.

The initiative has highlighted the role of community participation in supporting frontline personnel and comes as traffic police across Dombivli continue to remain deployed on roads throughout the monsoon.

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