Running of Parcel Trains extended upto June 30

With extension of the lockdown period, the Central Railway has now decided to extend the run of parcel trains for sending essential commodities like medicines, perishables till June 30.

CSMT-SHALIMAR PARCEL TRAINS*

00113 CSMT-Shalimar parcel train will leave daily upto June 30

00114 Shalimar-CSMT parcel train will leave daily upto Jule 2

These parcel trains will leave at existing timings, Path, Halts and composition.

CSMT- CHENNAI CENTRAL PARCEL TRAINS*

CSMT – Chennai Central Parcel train will run via Wadi - Secunderabad -Vijayawada as per the following timings.

00115 CSMT- Chennai Central parcel train will leave CSMT at 7.35pm daily upto June 30 and will arrive Chennai Central at 11.25pm next day.

00116 Chennai Central - CSMT parcel train will leave Chennai Central at 12.30pm daily upto July 7 and will arrive CSMT at 4.20pm next day.

These parcel trains will halt at Lonavala, Pune, Solapur, Wadi, Secunderabad, Vijaywada in both directions. Parcel loaders and e-commerce companies who want to send essential commodities may like to avail this opportunity.