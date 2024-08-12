 Run For A Cause: Youth Energise Mumbai’s Fight Against HIV - AIDS At Red Run Marathon
The BMC is actively working to foster a well-informed and proactive youth community in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

RUCHA KANOLKAR Updated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Mumbai: In a spirited display of solidarity and awareness, the youth of Mumbai, joined by citizens from all walks of life, came together today for the Red Run Marathon, an initiative by the Mumbai District AIDS Control Organization under the aegis of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This year’s marathon, themed ‘Run to End AIDS,’ aimed to raise awareness among college students and the wider public about HIV AIDS.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with hundreds of enthusiastic participants racing through the streets of Mumbai. Leading the charge were Vishal Pavara and Vijay Oksa from Topiwala College, who secured first and second place in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Ruby Dhodi from Government Dental College clinched the top spot, followed closely by Sweety Mhatre of Wilson College. Among the participants representing the third-gender community, Ganesh Chikhalkar from Government Law College and Sagar Shah from DY Patil College took the first and second positions, respectively.

The marathon was one of the many activities planned as part of a larger campaign to spread awareness about HIV AIDS across Mumbai. Speaking on the occasion, BMC Commissioner and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, emphasized the importance of these awareness initiatives. "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is committed to ensuring that national-level strategies for combating HIV/AIDS are effectively implemented in our city. The Red Run Marathon is just one of the many awareness initiatives we are spearheading to educate and engage our citizens, especially the youth, in the fight against HIV/AIDS" said Gagrani.

"We will employ a variety of communication strategies to reach a wider audience, including advertisements, LED screens, jingles, and social media platforms. Additionally, awareness messages will be displayed at bus stops, in local trains, and across residential complexes. Partnerships with services like Ola, Uber, and local radio stations will further amplify the reach of these messages," said Sanjay Kurhade, Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) and Director of the Mumbai District AIDS Control Institute.

Vijaykumar Karanjkar, Additional Director (In-Charge) of the Mumbai District AIDS Control Institute said, "The role of youth as health ambassadors is crucial in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Raising awareness in society is essential to ensure proper treatment and control of the disease."

In alignment with guidelines from the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) in New Delhi, the Mumbai District AIDS Control Organization has planned a series of competitions aimed at engaging college and school students. These include street drama and reel-making competitions, as well as a quiz competition specifically designed for school students.

The Red Ribbon Club and the National Service Scheme have partnered with 140 colleges across Mumbai to spearhead awareness efforts, while the BMC’s Education Department is implementing an Adolescent Education Program in 250 municipal secondary schools. Through these initiatives, the BMC is actively working to foster a well-informed and proactive youth community in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

