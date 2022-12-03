Mumbai: HIV tests at major railway stations for World AIDS Day | Representative Pic

The Mumbai Districts AIDS Control Society (MDACS) – an autonomous body of the MCGM– is implementingthe National AIDS Control Program(NACP)under the guidance of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

The theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is 'Equalise' which aims to address the inequalities in accessing essential HIV services, particularly for key populations and their partners.

In order to create awareness and improve access to HIV testing, MDACS had organised HIV testing camps at nine prominent locations covering major railway stations including CSMT, Dadar, Wadala, Kurla, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Andheri and Borivali.

The strategy has in the past proven to be effective in increasing HIV testing uptake.