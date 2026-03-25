Rumours Debunked: Palghar District Administration Clarifies No Shortage Of Petrol And Diesel Despite Prevailing Global Tensions

Amid ongoing global tensions and concerns arising from the prevailing war-like situation, rumours regarding a shortage of petrol and diesel have been circulating in certain areas. | File

Palghar, Maharshtra: Amid ongoing global tensions and concerns arising from the prevailing war-like situation, rumours regarding a shortage of petrol and diesel have been circulating in certain areas. However, the Palghar district administration has clarified that the supply of both fuels remains smooth and uninterrupted, with no shortage reported.

Legal Consequences for Misinformation

Officials stated that spreading misinformation or rumors is a punishable offense under the law. Strict legal action will be taken against individuals found guilty of disseminating false information.

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The district currently has an adequate stock of petrol and diesel. Authorities have urged citizens not to engage in unnecessary hoarding or rush to fuel stations based on unverified claims. The supply chain continues to function normally, and there is no cause for concern.

Appeal for Calm and Cooperation

The District Collector’s Office has appealed to residents to remain calm, avoid panic buying, and cooperate with the administration. Citizens have also been advised to rely only on official information and not fall prey to misleading rumours.

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