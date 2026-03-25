Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Two Ugandan Women In Vakola For Illegal Stay |

Mumbai: In a joint operation by the police and the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), two Ugandan women were detained from the Vakola area for allegedly residing in India without valid documents. The detained women have been identified as Nakayondo Rose (37) and Kemigisa Proscovia (26).

Years-Long Illegal Stay Uncovered

According to police sources, the duo had been living in the Kalina area of Mumbai for the past few years but did not possess valid visas or necessary legal documents to stay in the country. Acting on specific inputs about their prolonged illegal stay, police carried out a targeted raid in the area.

During interrogation, it was revealed that both women continued to reside in India even after the expiry of their permitted stay period. Following this, police initiated action under the provisions of the Foreigners Act.

Deportation Underway

Officials said that the process for deportation of both women has been initiated. Authorities are coordinating with the concerned departments and their embassy to complete the formalities. Further action is being taken after informing the Foreigners Regional Office (FRO).

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