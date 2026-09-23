Ruckus In VVMC House Over Fixed-Pay Recruitment Plan As BJP And BVA Corporators Clash During Meeting | AI

Chaos erupted in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) house during a discussion regarding filling posts in various departments on a bulk fixed-pay basis instead of a contractual basis. BJP corporators strongly opposed the move, leading to a heated exchange between BJP and Bahujan Vikas Ahadhi (BVA) members.

BJP Raises Objection Over Recruitment Process

BJP corporator Mahesh Sarvankar alleged that former Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar had recruited favored individuals during his tenure. However, the Mayor maintained a firm stance, assuring that not a single employee would be removed.

The situation escalated when BJP corporator Ganesh Patil aggressively approached the dais using contentious language. Angered by this, BVA corporators rushed forward, resulting in a tense verbal confrontation. Security guards had to be called in to bring the situation under control.

While BVA members demanded strict action against the BJP corporator, the Mayor bypassed the demand and proceeded with the day's remaining business.

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