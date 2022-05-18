e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Ruby Hall kidney racket: Pune police will not arrest 4 docs of pvt hospital

Ruby Hall kidney racket: Pune police will not arrest 4 docs of pvt hospital

The bench accepted the statement and said that in case the police decided to make arrests, they must give the petitioner doctors a notice 72 hours.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:48 AM IST

Pexels
Pexels
Advertisement

The Pune police told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday it will not arrest, or take any coercive action against a robotic surgeon, and three other doctors of a private hospital, who were named in an FIR earlier this year in an alleged case of organ transplant malpractice.

The bench accepted the statement and said that in case the police decided to make arrests, they must give the petitioner doctors a notice 72 hours.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Two held as man dies after being pushed during petty quarrel Mumbai: Two held as man dies after being pushed during petty quarrel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:48 AM IST