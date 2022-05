Mumbai: A 22-year-old man died of a head injury after he was allegedly pushed by two people during a petty argument in Mankhurd. The incident took place on May 15 and the accused were arrested on Monday.

The two have been identified as Salman Sheikh and Ganesh Reddy. They were arguing with the victim Balaji Naidu. After the fight, the accused fled.

However, the police zeroed in on the duo based on the CCTV footage from the area.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:44 AM IST