Ruby Hall kidney racket: Pune police book 15 people including donor

A case has been registered against 15 people including six doctors of the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital, among them, Chief Cardiologist Dr. Purvez Grant , in connection with an alleged kidney racket, reports from ABP Majha stated.
The people who were booked included management members, doctors, receiver. Police have also registered a case against the woman whose kidney was removed after it was found that she was involved in forging documents.
In the incident, a woman from Kolhapur, who was allegedly promised Rs 15 lakh, fraudulently posed as the wife of a man who needed a transplant and donated her kidney to a young woman patient.
In turn, the young woman's mother donated her kidney to the man.
Such a swap involving two patients and their relatives is carried out when the patients can not receive a kidney from their own kin because of a blood group mismatch.
On March 29, four days after undergoing the transplant surgery at Ruby Hall Clinic, the woman revealed her real identity after she had had a dispute over money. The hospital then alerted the police.
Police reported the incident to the health department which initiated an inquiry.
