Ruby Hall kidney racket: Pune police book 15 people including donor

A case has been registered against 15 people including six doctors of the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital, among them, Chief Cardiologist Dr. Purvez Grant , in connection with an alleged kidney racket, reports from ABP Majha stated.

The people who were booked included management members, doctors, receiver. Police have also registered a case against the woman whose kidney was removed after it was found that she was involved in forging documents.

In the incident, a woman from Kolhapur, who was allegedly promised Rs 15 lakh, fraudulently posed as the wife of a man who needed a transplant and donated her kidney to a young woman patient.

In turn, the young woman's mother donated her kidney to the man.

Such a swap involving two patients and their relatives is carried out when the patients can not receive a kidney from their own kin because of a blood group mismatch.

On March 29, four days after undergoing the transplant surgery at Ruby Hall Clinic, the woman revealed her real identity after she had had a dispute over money. The hospital then alerted the police.

Police reported the incident to the health department which initiated an inquiry.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:25 AM IST