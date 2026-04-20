RTO Officer Slaps Bus Driver, Accuses Him Of Trying To Run Him Over On Mumbai-Pune Expressway In Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: A video allegedly showing an RTO officer assaulting a bus driver near the McDonald’s outlet on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kalamboli has gone viral on social media, bringing to light a shocking case of alleged high-handedness on a public road.

According to the video shared by NextMinutes News, the incident took place while he was manoeuvring the vehicle towards the roadside. He alleged that the officer suddenly approached him in an aggressive manner and began assaulting him, accusing him of trying to run him over. The driver has maintained that he was only attempting to move the bus aside when the confrontation began.

Navi Mumbai - A shocking incident of alleged police brutality has come to light after a video showing an RTO officer assaulting a bus driver went viral on social media. The incident occurred near the McDonald's outlet on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Kalamboli. According to the… pic.twitter.com/GyZRuRiPXQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 20, 2026

The viral video appears to show the RTO officer climbing onto the moving bus and slapping the driver while also abusing him. After getting down from the vehicle, the officer is then seen continuing the confrontation on the road. The driver halts the bus soon after, following which the two are seen arguing in the middle of the road before the altercation escalates into a physical fight.

The visuals, which have now been widely circulated online, have sparked outrage and raised questions over the conduct of the officer. The fact that the officer allegedly boarded a moving bus and assaulted the driver has added to concerns over public safety, especially on a busy highway stretch.

While the officer allegedly claimed that the driver was attempting to run him over, the bus driver has disputed the accusation and said he was attacked without provocation. The video has since intensified demands for accountability and a closer examination of the incident.

The alleged assault and the argument that followed have put the spotlight on the conduct of enforcement personnel in dealing with motorists and transport staff. Further details on the matter are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/