RTI Second Appeals Pending In Maharashtra Rise By 38% As Backlog Weakens Transparency Law | Representational Image

The effectiveness of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in Maharashtra is under increasing scrutiny. As per data obtained by Navi Mumbai-based transparency watchdog Sajag Nagrik Manch through the RTI Act has revealed a sharp rise in pending second appeals, raising concerns about the state of transparency and accountability in public administration.

Konkan Bench data

According to information furnished by the Commission, the Konkan Bench received 4,870 new second appeals between April 2025 and March 2026, while disposing of only 3,482 cases during the same period. As a result, pending appeals rose from 3,672 at the beginning of the year to 5,060 by March 2026, marking an increase of nearly 38%.

The Commission also received 670 complaints during the period, disposed of 340, and carried forward 298 complaints as pending.

Activists' concerns

RTI activists say the growing backlog has significantly weakened the effectiveness of the transparency law. Citizens who have already exhausted the mandatory process of filing RTI applications and first appeals are reportedly waiting two to three years for hearings before the Commission.

"The RTI Act was enacted to ensure timely access to information. When applicants have to wait years for their appeals to be heard, the objective of the law is defeated," said representatives of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Reasons for surge

According to activists, one of the key reasons for the surge in appeals is the increasing denial of information by public authorities. Requests are frequently rejected on grounds such as personal information, voluminous records or lack of larger public interest. Delayed responses and incomplete disclosures have also become common complaints across government departments and local bodies.

The organisation noted that while the Commission conducts around 30 to 35 hearings daily, the inflow of fresh appeals continues to outpace disposal rates, resulting in a steadily growing backlog.

Accountability concerns

"By the time many appeals are decided, the concerned officials may have been transferred and accountability becomes difficult to establish," said Trishila Kamble, secretary of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

The organisation has called on the Maharashtra government to strengthen the Information Commission by appointing additional information commissioners, increasing legal and technical staff and improving digital infrastructure to accelerate disposal of cases.

The group proposed that all information supplied under RTI applications be uploaded to a publicly accessible digital platform, subject to legal restrictions, to reduce repetitive requests and improve transparency.

The debate over alleged misuse of the RTI Act has also resurfaced amid the discussion.

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"If any RTI applicant is genuinely involved in extortion or blackmail, authorities have adequate legal provisions to initiate action. Yet such prosecutions remain rare despite frequent allegations," said Arun Kagale, vice-president of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Experts warn that continued delays could erode public confidence in one of India's most significant transparency laws.

". Delayed information often becomes ineffective information. The Right to Information is the lifeblood of democracy, but today that lifeblood is being constrained by delays, pendency and administrative inertia," said Adv. Dr. Vishal Mane, former police officer and administrative advisor to Sajag Nagrik Manch.

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