Raigad Farmers Reaffirm Opposition To Third Mumbai Project, Vow To Intensify Agitation | AI

Thousands of farmers from across Raigad district gathered in Uran on Sunday to reaffirm their opposition to the proposed Third Mumbai (Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town) project, pledging to intensify their agitation against what they describe as a forced land acquisition drive.

Convention details

The convention, organised by the KSC New Town Project Opposition Committee at the Martyrs' Memorial in Chirner, began with participants paying tribute to the Mahaganpati of Chirner, the martyrs of the historic Chirner uprising, and taking an oath inspired by the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the gathering, former judge and social activist B.G. Kolse Patil launched a sharp attack on the state government and warned of a stronger movement if authorities continued to push ahead with the project without adequately consulting affected residents.

Project scope

The proposed Third Mumbai project, being planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, covers 198 revenue villages across the talukas of Uran, Panvel, Pen, Karjat and Alibag. Farmers have been protesting the project for the past two years, alleging that attempts are being made to acquire land without meaningful discussions with landowners and local communities.

Questioning the need for the project itself, Kolse Patil said development should not come at the cost of farmers' livelihoods and traditional land rights. He also criticised the government's approach towards land acquisition and compensation.

Development critique

During his speech, he raised concerns about the status of village grazing lands and questioned official promises regarding land allotments to project-affected persons.

“Grazing lands adjoining villages do not belong solely to the government; they belong to the villagers. When the government speaks of giving back 22.5 per cent land to farmers, does it consider us builders?” he asked.

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Direct quote on land rights

Several prominent leaders and activists also addressed the gathering, including former MLA Manohar Bhoir, social activists Vaishali Patil and Ulka Mahajan, labour leader Adv. Suresh Patil and advocate Adv. Meghnath Patil.

At the conclusion of the convention, participants observed a moment of remembrance for the Chirner martyrs and took a collective pledge to strengthen and expand their movement against the proposed Third Mumbai project.

The gathering is being viewed as a significant show of strength by project-affected farmers and comes amid growing opposition to large-scale urban expansion plans in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Protest leaders have indicated that further demonstrations and legal challenges may be launched if the government proceeds with land acquisition without addressing their concerns.

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