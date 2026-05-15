RTI Activist Atmaram Patil Murdered In Vasai Over Illegal Quarrying Fight; Three Arrested Including Owner | Representational Image

Vasai: A case has been registered against five individuals, including a quarry owner, in connection with the murder of Atmaram Patil, a Right to Information (RTI) activist and district president of the Mahiti Adhikar Sahayak Samiti. Three suspect has already been taken into custody.

Victim opposed rampant illegal quarrying in Gadhapada

The incident occurred in the Gadhapada area of Vasai, where illegal quarrying activities have reportedly been rampant. Patil, known for his work in exposing local irregularities, was allegedly targeted for his opposition to these illegal operations.

Atmaram Patil, a dedicated activist who had been documenting and reporting on illegal excavations in the region.

Police have booked five people, including the owner of the local stone quarry.

3 of them including owner bhalchandra Patil, Mahesh Patil and Pratap patil has been arrested, while police are searching for the remaining suspects.

Activist attacked while gathering evidence at quarry site

According to local reports, Patil had visited the quarry site to gather information and take photos of ongoing illegal activities. During this time, he was allegedly confronted and brutally attacked by individuals associated with the quarry. Despite being rushed for medical help, he succumbed to his injuries.

The news of the activist’s death has sparked outrage among local residents and fellow activists. Protesters have gathered to demand a thorough investigation, alleging that the illegal quarrying "mafia" has been operating with impunity in the Vasai-Virar belt.

Illegal stone quarrying and sand mining have been long-standing issues in the Palghar district, often leading to clashes between activists and local contractors. This latest incident has once again highlighted the physical risks faced by RTI activists in the region.

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