Indian Haj Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia Complain Of Faulty Watches, Cooking Ban; Muslim Leaders Raise Concerns | FP Photo

Mumbai: Concerns have been raised by members of the Muslim community after Indian Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia complained about allegedly malfunctioning GPS-enabled watches and restrictions at accommodation facilities ahead of this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Muslim leaders meet Haj Committee CEO

A delegation of Muslim leaders led by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi met Haj Committee of India (HCI) Chief Executive Officer Shanavas C on Thursday to discuss the grievances of pilgrims currently in the holy cities of Mecca and Madina.

Around 1.24 lakh Indian pilgrims are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Haj, which is scheduled to take place between May 24 and 29. Many pilgrims have already reached the country.

Cooking ban forces pilgrims to buy restaurant food

Shuaib Khatib, trustee of Jama Masjid, said several pilgrims had complained about a ban on cooking at accommodation centres. “This is forcing pilgrims to buy food from restaurants. Earlier, pilgrims used to cook basic food for themselves and their families. They are not comfortable buying unfamiliar food from restaurants,” he said.

Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA Yusuf Abrahani, who was a part of the delegation that let Shanavas, questioned the quality and pricing of GPS-equipped watches distributed to pilgrims. “The watches were provided to guide pilgrims and ensure they do not get lost. The Haj Committee charges Rs 5,000 for watches that are available in the market for Rs 500 to Rs 600,” Abrahani alleged.

The delegation also raised concerns over the termination of temporary clerical staff employed for processing Haj documentation.

However, Shanavas rejected allegations that the watches were substandard. “We followed the tendering process to procure the gadgets. Around one lakh pilgrims have already left India and 80 per cent have activated their watches, which are visible on our dashboard,” he said.

On accommodation-related complaints, Shanavas clarified that the Saudi Arabian government had prohibited cooking for safety reasons. “Such a major operation requires 400 to 500 buildings to accommodate pilgrims. We have a dedicated team of officials assisting Indian pilgrims,” he added.

He acknowledged that some concerns existed but maintained that arrangements were being handled efficiently.

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